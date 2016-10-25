Most people today agree that the worlds weather is changing considerably through climate change, man-made or naturally. The jury may still be out on that one. However one phenomenon that is having distinct effects on world weather is something called Él Nino, and the scientific community is struggling to find consensus on whether it is climate change that is causing this or whether it occurs naturally.

The term El Nino, literally translated into English as ”The Christs Child”, was first coined in the late 19th century by Peruvian sailors due to its regular occurrence near to Christmas time around the coasts of Peru and Ecuador. However, scientists believe that it is not a recent event and its effects are wide reaching and not only isolated to the Pacific area land masses. For example, scientists believe that it was the El Nino effect that led to poor crop yields in Europe in the late 1780’s, effectively kick-starting the French Revolution. It has also been attributed to heavier and more persistent than normal rainfall in Africa and reduced polar sea-ice in the Antarctic region.

So what exactly is El Nino and how can you see how it will affect peoples daily lives? Essentially, El Nino incidents occur due to the surface currents of the central and Eastern Pacific ocean becoming abnormally warmer than usual. Scientists traditionally track El Nino events by watching the development of storms using traditional pulse weather radar systems and observing jet stream patterns. This allows them to calculate the severity and movement of potentially dangerous hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones, where there may be high possibility of flooding and even where there is the potential of extreme drought.

During extreme El Nino events you can easily find out the effect on your daily life by using modern technology available to most people today. By simply installing a weather app on your smartphone you will be able to follow the weather regularly and see what might be heading your way. Nowadays it is becoming increasingly more important to follow the weather as more and more people are making journeys to all areas of the globe and El Nino events, according to scientists, seem to be ever increasing and severe weather conditions are becoming much more regular than normal.