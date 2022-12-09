Top 5 Living Room Trends for 2023

Blog Introduction: If you’re looking to give your living room a makeover in the near future, you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up the top 5 living room trends that will be big in 2023. From new layouts to fresh color schemes, there’s something for everyone. So without further ado, let’s jump right in!

1. Goodbye, Traditional Layouts – We’re seeing a move away from traditional living room layouts like a sofa with two matching swivels, or two sofas with a coffee table in between. Instead, people are opting for more unique and interesting layouts that better suit their lifestyle. So if you’re someone who likes to change things up often, this trend is definitely for you.

2. Rise of Unexpected Accessories – With traditional layouts becoming a thing of the past, we’re also seeing a rise in unexpected living room accessories. This doesn’t mean you should kiss all your traditional coffee table books goodbye, but rather experiment with more sentimental or exciting accessories that better reflect your personal style.

3. Multifunctional Spaces – Many spaces in our homes have grown to develop more than one purpose—see: the basement gym or home office closet—but another space that should be multifunctional is your living room. After all, it’s the one space in your home that gets the most use. So if you don’t have a dedicated home office or playroom, consider making your living room work double duty by incorporating some fun and functional furniture pieces.

4. Warm and Calming Colors – When it comes to color schemes, we’re seeing a lot of warm and calming blues, peach-pinks, and sophisticated neutrals like sable, mushroom, and ecru—these are really catching my eye for 2023. If bolder hues are more your speed, don’t worry—we’re still seeing plenty of those too. Just remember to keep the rest of your space fairly neutral so as not to overwhelm yourself (and guests).

5. Something for Everyone – As you can see, there’s definitely something for everyone when it comes to next year’s hottest living room trends. So no matter what your personal style may be, there’s sure to be a trend that resonates with you. Happy decorating!

These are just a few of the many trends we predict will be big in 2023. So if you’re thinking about giving your living room a makeover next year, now’s the time to start planning! And if you need any help along the way, be sure to contact us—we’d love to chat about how we can help bring your vision to life.