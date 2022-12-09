How to Get the Hamptons Style Look for Your Home

What is Hamptons Style?

Characterised by its casual elegance and fresh, sophisticated aesthetic, Hamptons style draws inspiration from the luxurious homes and chic beachside mansions of America’s affluent East Coast. Think classic white-washed walls, wide timber floorboards, elegant furniture and timeless accessories. needless to say, achieving the perfect Hamptons look requires a deft touch and an eye for detail – but luckily, we’ve got you covered. Here are some tips on how to get the perfect Hamptons style in your home.

Hamptons style first came about as a direct result of its namesake – Hamptons, New York. A chic playground for wealthy East coasters (and Hollywood A-listers), this upstate region boasts some of the most stylish homes in America – think Cape Cod-esque beach houses and grand mansions adorned with flawless landscaping. It’s no wonder that the Hamptons style look has proved so popular; who wouldn’t want to bring a taste of luxury living into their own home?

Key Elements of Hamptons Style Decor

So, what are the key ingredients that make up Hamptons style? This elegant aesthetic can be achieved by incorporating some (or all) of the following elements into your home

-A light and airy colour palette: Think whites, off-whites, creams and light blues. This will help to create a sense of space and allow natural light to flood in.

-Natural materials: Wood, rattan, jute, linen – anything that evokes a sense of nature. This ties in with the ‘beachy’ feel and helps to create a relaxed atmosphere

-Nautical accents: Sailboats, anchors, rope – anything that gives a nod to life by the sea. These maritime details can be incorporated through artwork, ornaments or even furnishings like ottomans shaped like lifebuoys!

-Symmetrical design: Straight lines and matching pairs create a feeling of order and sophistication. For an extra touch of luxury, consider adding crown moulding or other elegant architectural details

What can be done to easily get this look?

Light up your space: Maximise natural light in your home by installing sheer curtains or blinds. This will not only make your rooms appear brighter and more spacious; it will also create a sense of openness that is quintessentially ‘coastal chic’. To complete the look, add some simple yet stylish pendant lights or floor lamps. This can be also achieved by installing a louvered roof systems or incorporating pergolas as part of your living room arrangement. This new trend seems to be more and more popular, especially in Australia. Here are some examples: https://solashade.com.au/louvred-pergola/

Bring in some green: Houseplants are having a moment right now – and for good reason! Not only do they look great; they also purify the air and boost your mood. So why not incorporate them into your Hampton style décor? We love spider plants, rubber plants, and aloe veras as they require minimal maintenance but still make a big impact.

Add some personal touches: No home is complete without some personal touches here and there. In keeping with the relaxed vibe, consider adding some seaside-inspired elements such as shells, coral or Driftwood into your décor scheme. You could also add some personalised artwork or family photographs displayed in beautiful frames.

Hamptons Style On a Budget

One of the best things about Hamptons style is that it can be achieved on any budget. Whether you’re working with a shoestring budget or have money to burn, there are plenty of ways to incorporate this coveted trend into your home without breaking the bank. One way to do this is by sticking to a neutral colour palette; white paint is relatively inexpensive and will immediately brighten up any space. You can also add nautical details through secondhand finds or DIY projects – some twine and an old frame can easily be transformed into an chic piece of wall art, for example. And finally, don’t forget that symmetry doesn’t have to be expensive; simply hanging curtains on either side of a window or placing two candles on either side of a mantelpiece will do wonders for creating that sought-after look.

There you have it – everything you need to know about getting the Hamptons style look for your home. From its origins to its key features and how to achieve it on any budget, we hope this guide has given you all the information you need to get started on creating your very own luxury oasis. Happy decorating!