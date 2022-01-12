What’s Inside Your First Aid Kit | Uses and Applications

It is important to know every piece inside your first aid kit. In cases of emergency, knowing what and how to do first aid is crucial. If you’re not familiar with what’s inside your first aid kit, what are their uses, and how to use them can possibly lead to wrongful actions that can make situations worst.

The Basic First Aid Kit Checklist

First aid kits are customisable depending on your family’s daily activities and hobbies. A basic first aid kit commonly used in households includes:

A first aid booklet

hypoallergenic tape

crepe bandages that come in different width and triangular bandages

adhesive dressing strips that also come in different sizes and gauze swabs

combine dressing pads (10cm x 10cm) and non-stick dressing pads (7.5cm x 10cm)

sterile eye pads and alcohol swabs

stainless steel scissors (sharp/blunt) 12.5cm

disposable gloves

stainless steel pointed splinter forceps or tweezers

shock (thermal) blanket

safety pins

sterile saline tubes/sachets

disposable resuscitation face shield

antiseptic skin swabs and stop itch cream

How To Customise First Aid Kits?

First Aid Kit For Household Use

You can customise your household first aid kits by adding items according to the number of people who live in your house. Also, take into consideration age and hobbies. If you have children who play sports, you can include thick crepe badges or pressure immobilisation bandage.

First Aid Kits For Cars

Apart from what’s already in your basic first aid kit, if you are to store it in your car, it is essential to add a highly reflective safety triangle and vest. These are important in case your car breaks down in the middle of traffic or near the road.

First Aid Kits For Camping

When you go camping, it is inevitable for some to earn some scratches or insect bites. So, to ensure your first aid kit is complete and ready for camping mishaps, pack some heavy crepe bandages, instant cold packs, plastic bags, whistle, compass, torch, disposable ponchos, and some glow sticks for the evening. In some countries like Australia, it’s good to have snake bite kit for camping

First Aid Kit For Boats

When you’re on a boat, there could be some fortuitous incidents that may occur during your sail. Thus, a disposable poncho is needed in case of rain, plastic bags, a whistle for emergency help, glow sticks, and vinegar to combat stingers.

First Aid Kits For Babies

Apart from the items in your basic first aid kits, babies often get colds and fever, so a digital thermometer is vital. Also some pain relievers such as paracetamol or ibuprofen. Additionally, plastic syringes are important to ensure pristine dosing.

First Aid Kits For Specific Medical Conditions

If you have a family member who suffers from a specific medical condition, it is best to separate his/her first aid kit with extra items (medicines and medical equipment) specific to the sickness.

Where To Store First Aid Kits?

How To Use The Items Inside A First Aid Kit?

for covering and packing bleeding wounds

used to help regulate body temperature

used to provide light support for strains and sprains

use to immobilise joints and provide additional support to the fractured area

used as a sling to help immobilise fractured limbs, joints or also used as a pad to help control bleeding and secure injuries

used for personal protection when mouth-to-mouth resuscitation is needed

essential for flushing eye debris and for cleaning cuts and grazes

these are small strips of gauze used to aid minor cuts and skin grazes. Adhesive strip dressing is commonly known as bandaids.

used for abraded, scraped or burnt skin. Important note: don’t use adhesive dressings for burns.

it is used to control bleeding and help reduce infection.

these are elastic bandages that help create pressure, keep dressings in the right place, help reduce inflammation, and provide extra support.

helps flush out dust, insects, sand or particles that got inside the eye.

How To Maintain First Aid Kits?