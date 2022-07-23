Top Tips for Successful Responsive Display Ad Campaigns

Display ads can come off as annoying to users. They can be too invading if they don’t show any relevance to the page or the website the consumer is navigating. On a different note, responsive display ads with outright relation or relevance to the consumer can help the business gain more sales and prospects.

There are several ways to create a responsive ad that actually produces results. These display ads are presented in a way that the user will find relevant and interested. Here are some tips on how to create responsive ad campaigns:

How to Create Responsive Ad Campaigns?

Choose and Optimize Your Images Wisely

Your image choice significantly influences how the users react to it. It has to be engaging, interesting, and clear. The image must be able to capture attention right at the moment it pops up. The image must convey the right image to ensure that your ad campaigns are optimised to the fullest. Image optimisation, on the other hand, has to be scalable and the size must be carefully chosen depending on how and where you are going to place the ad. There are several image sizes and they matter greatly in terms of showing a clear picture without slowing down your page.

Image Ratios:

Image assets: landscape (1:91:1), square (1:1)

Create a Logo That Aligns with Your Brand

Your logo will represent your brand. It is your visual identity and it has to exhibit the right brand image. Logo uploads are the same as responsive ads. They need to be strategically placed and sized to fully optimise their function.

How to Correctly Place Your Logo?

Adjust the size to fit the space without compromising the quality.

If you need to cut a part of the logo to make it look better, do so.

Use the graphic portion only and leave other background noise.

Have square and landscape logo versions ready.

Create Variations of Your Responsive Ads Assets

To have flexibility in your ad campaigns, use different versions of your ads to know which one works best for specific platforms. Your responsive ad manager allows companies to alter these things:

short headlines: 25 characters

long headlines: 90 characters

descriptions: 90 characters

business name: 25 characters

visuals like images and video

calls-to-action (CTA)

Create Text Combinations Wisely

Text combinations can either make or break the whole point of your ad campaigns. It is important to combine texts in a way that it can still project clarity without compromising creativity and engagement.

A good example example of a perfect heading might be the one used by famous Australian retailer VisionSafe: Visionsafe – Your Safety Equipment Suppliers – Everyday!

Headlines are never shown together

Descriptions can be presented using the same with the type of headlines

Headlines can be displayed without descriptions

Avoid long headlines and descriptions

How to Combine Texts?

Your Landing Page Should Always Match Your Ad

For you to gain better conversions, it is a must that your ad must match your landing page. If you are showing ads to other websites, your ad image or graphic must match your landing page in terms of design, colours, typography, overall website and ad image. Your keywords must also match for both entities. It will help your customers feel confident and trust your brand. It can potentially lead to a sale.

Responsive ads can be effective as long as they project the right image while at the same time matching your brand. It has to capture attention in a jiff and deliver the right messages to your audience. It has to be visually appealing but not chaotic. Your ads can be responsive if it shows the audience a high-quality picture and relevant message.