Tiktok Influencers to Follow

Tiktok is a new social media platform that skyrocketed within the first year of launching. It is a new platform for the savvy techy generation that loves to create and get entertained by all sorts of social media creations. Tiktok is another platform where brands can utilise to advertise their products or business with the aid of the right influencer. If you are looking for someone to represent your brand or to just simply follow on Tiktok, here are some that we hand-picked:

@CHARLIDAMELIO with 119M FOLLOWERS

Tiktok is a new social media platform and Charli D’Amelio is one of the few that entertains a lot of Tiktok users. Dethroning the front-runner Loren Gray, D’Amelio is one of the first few that gained Tiktok celebrity status. She started her impressive Tiktok content last June 2019 by showcasing her impressive dance moves. With over 27 million views she garners for every video she posts, her sponsored ost fee runs u to $30,000. She is now a prominent face of Dunkin and Hollister.

@ADDISONRE with 82M FOLLOWERS

Addison went viral after posting a video of her and her mom on Tiktok. She is one of the most followed influencers of her generation and is treated like a celebrity. Moreover, her video performing WAP dance is the most shared video of all time having 1.6 million shares. Cover Girl, Sketchers, and Chipotle are a few of the brands she endorses.

@BELLAPOARCH with 75M FOLLOWERS

Bella is one of the fastest-growing Tiktok influencers. In a matter of a month, she earned 10.3 million followers last August 2020. Her lip-syncing videos are very entertaining and broke a record of 50 million likes and 1.7 comments. Bella is an alpaca fan and a Filipino creator.

@ZACHKING with 62M FOLLOWERS

Zach King creates the most mind-blowing digital tricks that astonished many internet users. He use to be a YouTube sensation, and still is now but, at the moment, TikTok is the most ideal platform for his content. He works with Chipotle and Sony and currently holds the most-viewed title on TikTok exhibiting 2.2 billion views.

@SPENCERX with 54M FOLLOWERS

Spencer is also known as a mouth music man. He is a beatboxing star of TikTok. He partners with Paramount, Zicam, TUMS, and Walmart. He is talented, witty, and creates content that inspires young beatbox enthusiasts.

TikTok is Gen-Z’s digital hangout place. It is where the young minds connect while at the same time creating content that is worth global recognition. Tiktok is an amazing platform for posting videos of your liking. It is the modern way of entertainment and making friends at the same time.