Top Social Media Influencers in Australia

Social media is an important platform in this digital age. Brands are gaining attention from their target market through the help or collaboration with the right influencer that aligns with their brand’s identity. Social media is a platform that every business must utilise to keep them on top of their games. Without a presence on social media, the brand will not be able to garner exposure and will not be able to drive more traffic on its website.

Social media influencers are effective when it comes to targeting a specific niche. If you are able to choose the ideal social media influencer, your brand can communicate to your specific market effectively. Hence, your marketing efforts will be optimised and earn positive results.

Top Aussie Social Media Influencer

WENGIE

Wendy Ayche, known as Wengie to her followers is an Australian-Chinese influencer behind a popular YouTube channel about beauty and self-care. She creates vlogs that project her true nature about life challenges and adventures. She also shares her innermost feeling and confessions to her followers while once in a while, organising a Q&A for her followers to ask her specific questions.

LAUREN CURTIS

Lauren Curtis is an Australian YouTuber that shares important notes on all things beauty. Hairstyles, make-up, and skincare are mostly what she shares with her followers. She also creates how-to videos and product reviews that are very useful to her followers. Moreover, Lauren Curtis documents her daily shenanigans and does live streams for her followers’ entertainment.

OZZY MAN REVIEWS

Ethan, known as the Ozzy Man Reviews on social media makes the most hilarious reviews on anything and everything. His reviews are mostly about the modern popular culture and subculture including films, TV and YouTube. Ethan also loves to say his opinions about pop culture and make commentaries on the dragging and boring routine of everyday life. Ethan’s channel is hilarious, funny, and yet somehow very factual in some sense.

CHLOE MORELLO

Chole Morello is a very popular gal when it comes to her lifestyle, fashion, and beauty content. She is a renowned YouTube influencer that makes the hottest and the most dramatic make-up looks for all occasions. Her followers love her fashion style and lookbooks. She is a trend-setter.

RACKARACKA

Danny and Micheal Phippou is a famous Aussie duo. They entertain their followers by uploading videos of live-action combat content referencing popular media. Rackaracka is an adrenaline-rushing channel that will leave you laughing and out of breath once you see their extreme dares, pranks, dark comedy and somewhat very graphic violence. This channel is not recommended for children! Definitely!

TOM DWYER

Tom is a world wanderer but thanks to the presence of technology, she is able to live-stream hi adventures. With his immaculate travel and fashion content, Tom stimulates his audiences by posting photos, videos, and reels that inspires them to travel and experience what he experienced. When he is not travelling, he works for Core Security as a security trainer.

HOW TO COOK THAT

Ann Reardon is famed as How To Cook That is her Youtube channel. She is your ultimate baker guide and she makes the most delicious pastry recipes. Ann Reardon creates colourful delights for your palate while incorporating some wackiness and fun concepts while creating some sugary goods.

Being an influencer is no easy task. Sometimes social media can be too much of a drag from your real life. However, for business sake, influencers create content that can help drive traffic to brands that they believe in or use. Additionally, influencers play a great role in their follower’s life. They are the opinion source of people who wants to change the way their life is going. So, choose your influencer wisely!