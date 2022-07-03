Australia’s Top 10 Instagram Influencers

Digital marketing is crucial for online businesses. One of the strategies that every company must endeavour is to promote their brand to a specific niche. Digital marketing has several tactics that are effective in tapping the right target market. One of the modern ways of digital marketing techniques is by using niche-specific influencers to reach their target market.

Instagram is a platform where many influencers hang. These influencers have specific followers according to their content. Instagram influencers are hired by companies to create content promoting their brand. Choosing the right influencer is crucial and if you are looking for influencers that can be a good fit for your brand, here are some of the top Instagram influencers in Australia:

Instagram Influencers in Australia

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth is not only an amazing and funny superhero actor but also a great content creator on Instagram. Chris moved to Melbourne and Darwin when he was a kid and had his first break on-screen with Aussie’s much-loved drama Home and Away.

Chris Hemsworth became a global icon when he first made it to Hollywood in the early 2010s. He was cast as the great Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that skyrocketed his career since then. With his fifty million followers and counting, his seven-figure fee for endorsing big brands such as TAG Heuer and Hugo Boss made him one of the top influencers on Instagram.

Kayla Itsines (@kayla_itsines)

If you are looking for a pretty influencer that creates workout and fitness content that is actually doable and effective, Kayla Itsines is your gal. She created a 12-week workout program called Bikini Body Guide, Kayla Itsines and it gained popularity worldwide. Her Instagram fame is leaning towards the top personal trainers and has been doing it since 2014.

Kayla was born and raised in Adelaide and a gym junkie. Her workouts and recipe guides have helped many hopefuls earn their dream weight and body. With more than 13 million niche-specific followers, your brand can reach your target with her charm and beach bod.

Chloe Morello (@chloemorello)

Chloe Morello is your las when it comes to beauty and self-care. She has gained a lot of attention these past years and garnered two million global followers along with her YouTube channel. Morello makes comprehensive beauty product reviews and tutorials. Her opinion matters to her followers who are opting to look like her. She is also a strong-willed influencer that does not support unethical beauty brands and influencers.

Inside Out Safety (@insideoutmag)

Skye is one of the forefront influencers in the industry and her credibility is solid and trustworthy. With more than 2.5 million followers, she highlighted profitable brand collaborations that are aligned with her beliefs and lifestyle. She is also one of the wealthiest Instagram influencers.

Instagram is one of the platforms where influencers create content according to their lifestyle and beliefs. In this fast-paced digital marketing era, influencers are one of the tactics brands use to tap their target market. It is important to choose the right influencer aligned with your brand image and identity. Once you have picked the right one, your brand will enjoy exposure from the right people while delivering your message to the right market.