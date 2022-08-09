What Is Google Data Studio?

Google Data Studio is a free business intelligence made by Google. It helps companies centralise their reports from different data platforms across the web and within the company. Additionally, it also allows companies to create visually appealing and interactive dashboards aligned to the company’s business operations. It gives the workforce the ability to customise and share data easily. It is a valuable tool for digital marketers.

Google Data Studio allows marketers to transform data into strategic information that can help in making big marketing decisions. The execution and strategies will be more data-driven with less possibility of failure. It is free to use, so even smaller companies can do it as it is pretty straight forward.

Why Your Brand Should You Use Google Data Studio?

Using Google Data Studio, your company will be able to present meaningful data that can drive a better decision-making process. Google Data Studio also deliver a massive amount of meaningful information about your Customer Relationship Management tools, social media data, Google Analytics, and other software that your company use to gather insights about your business’ performance online.

Google Data Studio is one of the essential tools if you are aiming for data-driven marketing campaigns. Using this tool, you will be able to build your own dashboard that only you can decide who can access these valuable data.

Features of Google Data Studio

Easy-to-use Dashboard

The dashboard of Google Data Studio is pristine with regards to their User Interface. It substantially makes things easy for its users. Custom reports and dashboards are also not that that difficult to create as you can see here.

Search Data Studio Box

“Create” Tab

“Recent” Section

Template

Connect Multiple Data Sources

Google Data Studio is one tool that allows brands to connect to different and multiple data sources. You can easily connect all your data from one of the 18 platforms of Google Suite while also connecting to other third party sources. This feature is of advantage for businesses in terms of earning a holistic view of their overall performance online and at the same time, garnering information on new customer trends and behaviour.

Easy Data Transformation

Data transformation is another aspect necessary for gaining success in your business’ journey to digital transformation. It helps the company transform their raw data into meaningful business perspectives unique to your brand’s performance and specific strategies. Hence, your business will be able to translate your data into actionable marketing strategies.

Benefits of Data Transformation

add dimensions

apply mathematical functions

apply arithmetic operators and custom formulas

Powerful Data Visualization

Human beings are naturally visual creatures. They can easily absorb information that is presented in a clear visual manner. A series of numbers and words are harder to comprehend than a graphical representation of data. Google Data Studio presents all your gathered information into graphs, maps, tables, etc. Having these ready to access information, your workforce need not do manual organisation of data. Rather, they can give their time analysing what’s already presented by Google Data Suite.

Easy Collaboration and Data Sharing

Another function that brings a more efficient work culture is easy to share and access system. Using Google Data Studio, all the workers across your company will be able to easily access and use the data you gathered as long as they are permitted to do so or given access to the information.

There are a lot more Google Data Studio can offer. In this cutthroat digital competition, your business must always be ahead in the game of updates, trends, and useful tools. It is inevitable for companies to utilise all the tools available to optimise their business operations.