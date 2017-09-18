In today’s highly competitive and ever-changing business environment, it’s essential to be able to adapt and modify marketing and advertising strategies quickly, and get on board with emerging trends at an early stage.

Pop up signs or displays provide a greater degree of flexibility than fixed signage or displays, and allow your business to have presence in a number of locations for maximum impact, but with minimal outlay.

Many pop up signs UK companies use nowadays are lightweight, robust, and yet easily transportable from one venue or location to another. So, how can you create a truly eye-catching pop up display that will help get your business noticed?

Here are some key points to consider:

Less is more

You may be tempted to try and fil the available display surface with as much information about your business, product or service, as is physically possible. But, this is rarely the best approach. Most pop up displays will be seen from a distance by potential customers, so think what would make the greatest impact. Oversized typography with a strong, simple message? An urgent call to action for an offer or promotion? How about a knockout, head-turning image for your display to catch attention and draw people in? Think quality of impact rather than quantity of content – and the desired outcome you want when people see your pop up display.

Colour

Ensure that the colours used reinforce or complement your brand, business logo or other advertising material used. Again, contrasting the right colours, either in text form or in an image, can catch the eye and attract people’s attention.

Size

Go big or go home! Consider where the pop up display will be located, and go as big as you can in terms of display size, but always make sure it’s appropriate and in keeping with the environment in which it will be used. Size considerations should also take into account whether you intend to use one large-scale display or several smaller ones for different products, or different services.

Longevity

While it’s relatively simple and inexpensive to constantly update online digital marketing efforts, printed media such as pop up signs or display should be approached differently. Whenever possible, try to design the content and any images to be ‘evergreen’ (e.g. the content won’t be out of date next month) unless it’s for a one off special event or promotion. With evergreen content, you can use such displays at various exhibitions, trade shows, events or at various external locations, or even within your business premises. Complement the display(s) with additional information contained in flyers or brochures – something interested customers or clients can actually take away with them and possibly refer to later.

Are you ready to create a knockout pop up display to help promote your brand and business?