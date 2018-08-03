I have been on the road now for almost 7 years, and during that time I have spent the majority of my days in the glorious continent of Africa. Often I will meet people who have never been to Africa because they think that it could be dangerous, but this has never been my experience, on the contrary in fact. Throughout Africa there are some truly special experiences which you can enjoy, and I wanted to make a quick list of some of the very best, to whet your appetite for an African vacation. I haven’t experienced everything that Africa has to offer just yet, but this is the best of what I have done so far.

Mountain Gorillas

To go gorilla trekking in Uganda was truly one of the most remarkable experiences that I have had since leaving home all those years ago. Over half of the world’s mountain gorillas call Uganda their home, specifically in the wonderfully named Bwindi Impenetrable Forest. These mountain gorillas are not shy, and when you finally get close, you will be absolutely amazed at their sheer size and presence. The tours are done very professionally and there is a real focus on conservation.

Kilimanjaro

I must confess that I was not in the best shape when I climbed Kilimanjaro, which did make the experience a little tough. Despite the problems that I had when climbing Kili, the moment that you reach the top, and stare out across thousands of miles of African planes, you realize that the effort was absolutely worthwhile. If you do plan on climbing the mountain known as the Roof of Africa, you need to bear in mind that you must be in good physical condition, you won’t need mountaineering skills, but you should be in good shape.

Great Wildebeest Migration

I had to check twice when I began reading about this migration of wildebeest, especially the part about over a million of them moving at once. After reading and re-reading, I knew this was something that I had to do, so I planned a trip to the Masai Mara in Kenya, to witness this spectacle for myself. I have to tell you that when you finally set eyes on those first wildebeests, your jaw will drop. Before you know it you are gazing upon over one million wildebeest and a few thousand zebra, who are on their annual migration to find wetlands. You will need to get your timing right, so be sure to check out when the wildebeest will be at different times of the year before you get booked up. The wildebeest follow the same route each and every year, so once you are booked up you will be all but guaranteed to see what is one of the largest migrations in the world.

Don’t be put off Africa by what others have said, get here and see it for yourself, the experiences that can be found here are truly memorable.