Have you ever gone into a shop, found the perfect gift for a friend or family, then got home only to discover that the sticky price label right across the front of it, be it a book or CD case, or across the bottom in cases of crockery, just will not, no matter what you do, be removed. Attempts to peel it off result in getting yourself covered in tiny bits of sticky paper, it rips into a million little pieces even when you try to remove it with a knife or soak it in warm water, or it leaves a horrible sticky residue.

We all know what that feels like and what a nuisance it can be. In fact, 49% of people according to this survey find them to be a nuisance rather than a necessity. The survey itself was run by a company called Data Label who specialise in these “tamper proof” labels and want to educate people on why these labels are actually a complete necessity rather than a nuisance in a vast range of industries.

Ever considered the fact that envelopes containing important documents can easily be interfered with? Everything from wills to voting slips can be sent in envelopes through the post, and I suppose these tamper evident labels are a kind of modern version of a wax seal – it means that if the envelope reaches its intended destination with some kind of damage to the label, the recipient will know if what’s inside has been tampered with.

Have you also thought about transportation of food and medicine? In years gone by there have been all sorts of news stories where food or medical packaging has been tampered with in order to sabotage a company or injure their customers – everything from insecticide in ground beef to pins and needles in seemingly harmless Girl Scout Cookies.

Despite the fact that they’re difficult to remove and can be really frustrating for end users, it means that you’re getting a safe and reliable product at the end of the day that hasn’t been tampered with or compromised in any way.

Then there’s the fact that retailers from big to small suffer, sometimes daily, because of people removing or swapping price labels on products to get around all other security measures that have been put in place to protect themselves. You can’t really blame companies for wanting to ensure that their stock isn’t being swapped around for lower priced items so customers can get a bargain!