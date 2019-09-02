Smartphones are now like oxygen to most people, in the sense that the can not live without them. They carry them where ever they go and they play an integral role in their lives. However, these beloved Smartphones have a stipulated battery and users are every day, trying to find out ways that they can the best out of their smartphone battery.

Managing Your Smartphone Battery

Charging

As we said we use our smartphones for everything, be it playing usa casino games, to banking to exercising and studying. And as a result, the battery will soon be drained. That being said, when it comes to charging the battery, you need to make sure that you charge it before it completely finishes. And even when you do charge, try to avoid charging it to full power.

Temperature

The batteries that are on our smartphones are not fans of the heat. That is why you need to make sure that you keep it a cool area. That means you must avoid leaving it in the car of in an area where it will heat up. The heat will not kill your battery immediately,did you know that you can always for more betting but it will reduce its life span, menacing that you will need to buy a new battery sooner than you would have liked to.

Slow and Steady

These we have many wireless charging technologies that will charge your battery faster. And if you are pushing for time, then it is best to use these chargers. However, if you are in no rush, we advise that you use the standard chargers. This will help your battery last longer. And if you do want to use wireless charging, make sure that you are using the exact charger for your smartphone as other chargers may explode and they may also damage your battery.