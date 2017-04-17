It would be fair to say that Benidorm is one of the most popular vacation destinations for visitors from all countries across Europe. Nestled on the eastern coast of Spain in the famed Costa Blanca region, this famous Mediterranean location is notorious for a vibrant and long lasting nightlife culture, as well as boasting a number of glorious sandy beaches that connect the shore to the crystal blue sea. One of the key things to get sorted before you arrive in Benidorm is an itinerary or list of potential tourist attractions to fill your holiday with. Trying to choose between options at the hotel or on the street once you are there can be overwhelming, so the best thing to do is arrive armed with five or so great ideas that you can book right away. This of course, doesn’t stop you from venturing out with other ideas once you’re there. Here are five ways the Holiday Transfers’ team suggest you use to have the best time in Benidorm.

1. Levante Beach

If you only choose one beach to visit for your entire trip, then make sure that it’s Levante beach. The iconic image of the golden arched shore is classic Benidorm, and not only does the location give you access to the beautiful ocean, but it also is within touching distance of plenty of great restaurants to quench the hunger that a full afternoon of breaking waves and sunbathing will create!

2. Mundomar

Mundomar is a state of the art wildlife park that provides safe sanctuary for many of Spain’s sea animals and birds. You can enjoy things like dolphin shows with a clear conscience as the animals are housed in large enclosures. The park also showcases animals like otters, penguins and primates, and as well as seeing a fun show you can also make an appointment to meet the dolphins face to face, and if you prefer the bulkier sea animals then you can always swim with the sea lions!

3. Terra Mitica

If you fancy a spot of thrill seeking to balance out the lazy days on the beach, then the Terra Mitica theme park is an absolute must visit. One of Spain’s largest theme parks, it is divided in to three areas themed on Rome, Egypt and Greece, and each zone is filled with rollercoasters, family friendly rides, delicious restaurants and various other amusements. An added bonus of getting a ticket to Terra Mitica is that you also get entry in to Iberia Park, the huge water park next door!

4. Aqualandia

If water parks are something that you are really interested in, then another one to definitely check out is Aqualandia, located next door to Mundomar and one of the oldest and best water parks in Spain. The crowning glory, the Big Bang, is the tallest water slide in the whole of Europe. The park also boasts a wave pool that is so big that it can hold literally thousands of swimmers at any one time! It provides a great day out for all the family.

5. La Cruz de Benidorm

If you are looking for something to do to balance out all of the crazy nightlife that you will be experiencing in Benidorm, then you can always commit to this 45-minute hike that will take you up the iconic wooden cross that was erected on the coastal hillside in 1961. This little hill visit is a great way to give your vacation a little bit more meaning that just lounging by the sea and eating food for a week or so, it gives you a little bit of culture to take home with you!

All that remains, is to learn how to say dos cervezas, por favour. Cheers!