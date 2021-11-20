Best Horror Films on Netflix

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Director: Johannes Roberts

Writers: Bryan Bertino and Ben Ketai

Cast: Lewis Pullman, Bailee Madison, Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson

The Strangers: Prey At Night is a pop-horror film depicting colourful, thrilling, and fun pictures. Although the first half of the movie is a little bit of drag while the other half will raise your heart and strike your eyes with series of fight scenes set in a neon-lit pool background and some kick-ass classic tracks such as Total Eclipse of the Heart.

It Comes at Night

Writer/Director: Trey Edward Shults

Cast: Joel Edgerton, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher Abbott, Riley Keough, Kelvin Harrison Jr.

It Comes At Night is a psychological art house thriller movie that will require your full-on attention. A slow-burn tale of the two families struggling to keep up the veneer sanity and safety. They live in a world where social order is chaotic and the atmosphere is engulfed in nerve-rattling intensity and simmering doom that is coming near. This film is only for those who has the taste for. It will take you on a whirlwind of mental and psychological deviance.

Fear Street Part One: 1994

Director: Leigh Janiak

Writers: Leigh Janiak and Phil Graziadei

Cast: Kiana Maderia, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, and Maya Hawke

Fear Street is a film about teenagers witnessing a series of brutal slaying and “gorey” slasher images. It is set in a small town Shadyville where for centuries, evil forces are everywhere due to the rumoured habit of its past dwellers to go on violent killing sprees influenced by a witch’s curse from the 16th century.

Vampires vs. The Bronx

Director: Osmany Rodriguez

Writers: Osmany Rodriguez, Blaise Hemingway

Cast: Jaden Michael, Gregory Diaz IV, Gerald W. Jones III, Joel Martinez, Shea Whigham

A feel-good comedy horror film perfect for kids’ Halloween Party Special viewing. A delightful modern horror film following a simple plot with a sudden clever twist. This film revolves around a group of kids living in the Bronx where camaraderie and brotherhood are tight. When they found out someone is buying up local businesses in the area and the buyers are run by blood-sucking vampires, this group of kids take it upon themselves to fight, run, fear, and all the spiced mixed-up emotions of losing a home, a friend, and a life.

Vampire vs The Bronx comparisons to The Stranger Things may be quite obvious but this film has an extra grit and attitude. It is as well a charming movie with charming kids fighting for a home run against the cabal corporate vampires. This film is a must-watch for every kid who loves adventure, a bit of thrill, and fun.

Netflix often takes down a lot of films after a while of having them available. These films may not last until the Halloween season, so might as well give it a go now. These films are notably good and incomparably uncanny in terms of cinematography, colour grading, and production setting.