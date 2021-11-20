Types of Content That Attract The Most Backlinks

If you are building the foundation of your website through backlinking, there are types of content that help in attracting the most backlinks. Backlinks can help your brand generate more traffic to your website while slowly increasing your conversion rates. If you want to create a robust backlinking system for your website, here are some types of content that will attract more backlinks to your website.

List Posts

The reason why list posts attract a lot of readers is that they are easier to read, understand and remember. Quality posts are typically written in form of lists. The title is the first one to project that the post is a list post. However, it is not enough to create a list but with poor facts and written content. What readers usually expect in a list post is a clear-cut organisation of what they are trying to find online.

Moreover, list posts are more shareable than any other posts. Also, Google loves to feature snippet list posts that directly answers the questions of the users. List posts also project to readers how much time they will spend reading it and list items that are scannable yet understandable without reading every word in the article.

Guide Posts

During the lockdown, almost every person in the world engaged in DIY projects. A definitive guidepost helped a lot of people create their lockdown projects. Definitive guidelines do not only encompass projects but also for those who are looking for self-improvement, increasing work production at home, or diet guides. These articles are very useful in this tech-savvy generation where they depend on their knowledge of what’s published online.

Entertain with Infographics

Infographics are the only marketing material that beats the level of effectiveness of list posts. Infographics are fun to read and easy to comprehend given the right graphical elements, colours, and content. Additionally, infographics can attract a lot of backlinks due to the volume of traffic to get. You can send it via newsletters or emails to increase the chances of engagement.

When creating your infographic, it is crucial to pick the right topic for it. Something that can both stimulate curiosity but also something that can be turned into a series of graphical elements. The design of the infographic is also important. The more chaotic it is the harder it is for the readers to read.

Tap an Influencer

A single link from a reliable influencer is high-quality in contrast to the total number of links on your web pages. This single link gets exposed to every follower of the influencer that follows her/his post religiously. In this strategy, it is important to pick the right influencer. Whose image matches your brand image and must have high engagement on his/her social platforms.

Exhibit Your Values to Your Community

A small niche of community that shares the same values with your brand can be your influencers, for free. Most people nowadays have social profiles. If you project values that align to a certain group of niches, they will begin to share your brand, page, or posts on their profiles. These people’s networks also share the same value as them in some ways. So, if someone from their network saw your shared post, there is a possibility that that person also shares it with someone else or his/her profile.

Backlinks can deliver a lot of advantages to your website. Not only sending traffic but also keeping your profile visible on various social platforms. In this current digital landscape, agile marketing with a touch of creativity and subtlety might just do the trick.