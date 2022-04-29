How To Drive Growth Through UX?

User experience is one of the most crucial factors that drive growth for online businesses. Companies focus relentlessly on the satisfaction of customers while exploring their websites. With integrated marketing efforts, pristine website design, good user interface, and modified user experience, companies will be able to bring more sales while delivering customer-centric experiences.

In order to drive growth to your stagnant company, adjustments need to be made. Every business must be flexible enough to sway along with the fleeting demands of internet users. Delivering an immaculate user experience will not only leverage your sales but will also build strong, trusting, and lasting relationships with your customers. Creating customer-focused marketing efforts will serve as your lead driver in this congested digital world.

Investing in creating a website that provides top-notch UX will garner a potential increase in revenue by 70% in a span of three years. This is according to the Qualtrics XM research. It projects that customers are the main source of profit, so, it is only ideal to focus on what they need, want, and why they want it. User experience plays a huge role in every company’s success. It delivers a significant impact on the company’s overall performance and profit. One of the best examples for this can be Koko’s website.

Driving Growth Through Customer-Centric Tactics

Recreating Personal Relationships in the Digital World

Customers want to feel that they are remembered. They like receiving notifications that are aligned with their interests. They love recommendations that they need not search nor spend time looking or knowing it. Customers would love you to give suggestions that they haven’t thought of but it is exactly what they wanted or needed. Providing a modified experience to your customers will make them feel important when navigating your website. Online buyers have minuscule attention given the endless pool of options they can find online. But, on the brighter note, customers will love and trust your brand if you are able to touch their innermost pain points and give a solution to them.

Providing accurate and relevant data based on their previous searches will drive growth in the company’s sales. Brands will be able to secure new sales and upsell their products to these customers. Personalised experiences will trigger the customer to add more into their carts rather than their usual buy. At this point, the business will be able to upsell or offer other products relative to their customer’s searches. Although developing personal relationships can be quite hard when done in an impersonal way, however, it is a need that your digital presence must re-create and innovate to deliver.

Tap Their Desire for Convenience

Maximising convenience in your service is another growth and profit driver. It is one of the vital customer experiences that need to be highlighted in the company’s marketing efforts. Almost 44% of consumers will be willing to pay more if convenience is offered on the table. A friendly and welcoming experience within your digital store also impacts the way your consumers feel about your brand when they visit your website. These aspects are the by-products of modified customer experience.

Giving your customer the right information, at the right time and at the right place will flourish your business and build an even stronger customer bond. Convenience is not a far-fetch idea, but rather a need that technologies can cater to.

Customer experience has been a vital factor for businesses to drive success. Even in the traditional sense of marketing, offering the best customer experience will make the brand memorable. Customers are now the most highlighted aspect in digital marketing and it is important to offer an experience they can’t resist.