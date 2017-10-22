Flight delays are a reality of modern-day travel, things happen and frustration doesn’t make things go quicker. Here are my tips for dealing with a delayed flight

Know your rights

It is always important to know and understand what your rights are if your flight is delayed. In places like the EU, you may be entitled to compensation if your flight is delayed for 3 hours or more (or cancelled). You can receive compensation in the form of food and drinks, money or a refund for your flights. It is always good to know exactly what your rights are so that you can take action and you can view more here to learn about rights in the EU. This will of course vary, so it is best to be informed about your rights with the airline you are travelling with and the country you are in.

Listen for announcements and watch the screens

Knowing why and how long your flight will be delayed for will help you to think about how you can deal with the delay. For example, if it is likely that a delay will last for several hours, you may want to take a nap in order to help you pass the time. It is also a great idea to use airline websites and the website of the airport to find updates about the situation, as it could change very quickly.

Walk around

Walking around is a great way to pass the time and a good way to explore an airport. You can, of course, find many interesting things along the way. Airports are full of shops to keep you occupied and some of them even have things like movie theatres, playgrounds, nap rooms and much more. You will be surprised what you will find and it will definitely help you to pass the time.

Keep yourself entertained

A phone, tablet or a laptop is a surefire way to keep yourself entertained at the airport in the case of a delay. More or less all airports around the world now have some form of free WiFi to keep you entertained, so take advantage of it. It is always a good idea to bring some headphones too, in order to listen to music or watch videos without disturbing others. If you want to be extra prepared you can always save some movies or episodes of your favourite series offline from your favourite streaming service, like Netflix.