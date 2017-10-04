London is a place that you would need a whole lifetime to explore, unfortunately for most people this just isn’t possible. So here is my guide to the weekend in London, I hope you enjoy it and I hope to see you there soon!

Head out on the town

It’s not secret that London is a place to hang out and enjoy the nightlife. For most Londoners, this usually means going to the pub to get some drinks and then heading out afterwards. The pubs are great with some of the best beer going around and the clubs are also nice too, with some of the best and biggest in all of Europe. The variety of London means that there is something for everyone. Naturally London nights can be quite great and one way that I love to jazz up my weekend is to spend some time at Cleopatra Escorts agency.

Enjoy some great food

We already talked about the nightlife, but you can mix this with some food too. Heading out in London to eat is no challenge, because there is quite literally everything. From high end restaurants to street food, it really isn’t difficult to find something that you like. Whether you want to go traditional and eat some pie and mash in Greenwich, enjoy the street food at Old Spitalfields Market or eat a curry on Brick Lane, there is quite literally something for everyone.

Enjoy the sights

A weekend in London would not be well spent without heading to see the sights and it’s always nice to get out and enjoy the great sites. Some of my favourite things to see are definitely Hyde Park (where you can relax enjoy a picnic or a drink or simply explore), Oxford Street (for some intense shopping) or Kensington (to enjoy the beautiful Victorian era buildings, museums and great shopping). There is so much to do in London, you just need to go looking for it and you could spend countless weekends doing it all!

Go to the market

Markets are a great weekend activity and there are a number of good ones in London. My favourites are definitely Portobello, Columbia Road and Borough markets. These offer great street food, groceries, antiques, flowers, vintage goods and much much more. There are many markets to look forward to here and I highly recommend you include this into your weekend in London.