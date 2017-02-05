Please click here to view a larger version

What does your bedroom style say about your personality? at jdwilliams.co.uk/style-and-advice

I recently saw this very interesting infographic and was curious about what kind of person I am when it comes to my room and how I have everything set out. I think people’s room are always a very good reflection of the person and their personality. I thought I would talk about my thoughts in the infographic and compare that with my own opinion and experience with myself. I hope you enjoy it.

Colours

Personally my room is not the most colourful thing in the world, with only white walls. The infographic suggests that this is due to the person being in some sense more introverted. Personally I like a blank canvas to “paint” my room, by this I mean that I like to have a neutral background so I can make the things in my room the focus and not the walls themselves. This is of course purely a personal thing, as I know many other people that like to do it the other way around.

Making your bed

It’s so interesting to see what they say about those that make their beds, particularly that they seem to be more satisfied with life. I like to make my bed every day, especially when I wake up, because within the first 20 minutes of waking up you have achieved something. By doing this you set yourself up for the rest of the day, which I really like because then I feel more motivated to do more in the day.

Spontaneous people

One thing that I really identified in the infographic that fits me to the t, is the fact that those that are a little untidy and don’t always take the time to place everything back in its proper spot tend to be more spontaneous. This is exactly me and sometimes I can be a little untidy, but I am definitely a “go with the flow kind” of person.

Things on display

One thing that I found especially interesting is that books are some form of identity claim, which I find to be very interesting. I personally don’t have so many and of those that I do have, they are not on display. They sit on my desk occasionally, but that is all. This actually reminds me of the fact that I like to read online and have embraced technology a lot. Which is definitely a personal trait that defines me.