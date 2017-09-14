This wonderful part of Mexico which is located on the Yucatan Peninsula, which is definitely my favourite part of Mexico. It has the best food, history, culture and nightlife and it is must visit when traveling to this great country. The best thing to do is naturally find one of the amazing Riviera Maya vacation rentals, which should serve as your base and then get out and get exploring because the Riviera Maya is going to be an experience that you never forget. I hope you enjoy reading more about some of the things that you can do there.

Explore the Caves of Kantemo

Perhaps it won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but exploring these caves is simply incredible. This is because it is home to hundreds of snakes! These snakes hope to prey on the bats that also frequent the caves. Hiring a guide is a great way to experience the caves and to learn more about the caves and the legends that are associated with them. The underground river is certainly one of the highlights of the cave, as well as the rock formations and marine fossils from many thousands of years ago. This is truly a fascinating place that you must visit if you are in the area.

Enjoy the stunning waters of Xel-Ha

Xel Ha is a great place to explore underground rivers, beautiful coves and to go diving of course. This is definitely the time to put your divers licence to good use. The crystal clear waters are home to some stunning . One highlight is definitely seeing the fresh river water mix with the denser seawater. This creates a cloudy and blurry mix of the two and you can physically see the difference. It is incredible to experience first hand and one of the most beautiful sights when diving. Of course, it is possible to see this whilst snorkelling, but the effect is definitely much more dramatic when you are amongst the mixing waters.

Visit the magical Tulum

This is one of the most unique places you are likely to visit in your life and the mixture of ancient civilisation and beautiful nature is something that you will never forget. The ancient walled city has been around for roughly 1500 years and is a classic Mayan city, with the typically stunning stone architecture. The deep blue waters of the Caribbean Sea are just the perfect backdrop for what is already a stunning place. After hitting the temple you should definitely head for a swim and take some time to relax and enjoy what is one of the most unique places that you are likely to ever see.