Motorhome hire is a great holiday option because there is just so much freedom to do what you want and where you want. For me it is one of the best ways to holiday and I thought I would take this opportunity to tell you a few of the reasons why this type of holiday has become very close to my heart. Read on to find out more and leave a comment about which is your favourite reason.

Comfort like you are at home

There is always that old saying about taking the kitchen sink with you on holiday, but in the case of motorhomes, you can quite literally have your own kitchen sink wherever you go. The comforts of home are all in the camper. Many have heaters, toilets, showers, fridges and many other appliances that you can find at home.

Ultimate freedom

Have you ever been on a plane, bus or train and wondered what that strange looking rock is or what it would be like to go for a walk in that big forest? Of course you have and the worst thing is that you probably never got to experience something like that because your chosen mode of transport just cannot stop. With a van you can stop whenever and wherever you please. This gives you that opportunity to swim in the beautiful lakes, explore forests or even just see the sights and sounds of the city you are in. The freedom of traveling this way is like no other and it is perhaps my most favourite reason for choosing this type of holiday. Don’t get me wrong, a campervan is not for every occasion, but it has certainly opened my world to a new freedom and I won’t be stopping anytime soon!

For those that like the great outdoors, but don’t want to sleep outside

Many people love being outdoors in the beautiful nature, but not everybody loves camping. With a motorhome you really don’t have to put up with all the negatives that come with sleeping in a tent like the bugs, cold weather, rain and so on. You can have a bed that is as good as yours at home or possibly even better! You also have the best shelter possible and as we mentioned before, the comforts of home are just the icing on the cake.

Budget

One of the best things about camper vans and motor homes is that they can be a budget friendly option if you need them to be. Perhaps you only need the bare necessities or maybe you want to add a touch of luxury.

