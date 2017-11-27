Believe it or not, the design of your company’s website has an impact on your visitors, which can increase or decrease its popularity. You also want to make sure you leave a lasting impression on potential customers. To help get your website on the right start and increase its general popularity online, follow our tips below.

Use a Responsive Design

You should use a responsive design for your site that works well with any type of device. However, with the variety of smartphones, tablets, and laptops people use, it’s challenging to keep a consistent and responsive theme for your site. An easy way to fix this issue is to create a different mobile site aside from the website to create a more responsive experience for your customers.

Declutter Your Site

A cluttered site will only increase your chances of losing customers. If you have pages with too much text, ads, banners, and images, people will want to look elsewhere for what they need, for example, your competitors. It’s crucial that you declutter your site as much as possible and incorporate plenty of space between your design elements.

Sure, images can be appealing when used correctly, but you don’t want to put too many on your site. Not only can this be distracting to your customers, but it also gives your website an amateur, cluttered appearance.

Make Your Website as User-Friendly as Possible

Without easy navigation, your website can be difficult to lose, which may cost you, customers. Above all, it’s important that your site visitors can identify your call to action and contact page. If your website has a number of pages, it’s crucial to label each page correctly and make them easy to access.

Don’t Forget About the Fold

The fold is an area on your website that is actively visible even when scrolling. This is where you should hold important information and a call to action button. Unfortunately, if it’s below the fold, your site visitors may not be able to locate this information. So, when designing your company’s website, make sure that you don’t forget about the importance of the fold.

Incorporate High-Quality Images

It’s no surprise that images are becoming more and more common on websites. However, although you may want to upload as many stock photos as you can on your site, you should work on using unique images. Instead of using what other websites are using, you should purchase original, high-quality images to set your website apart from the competition.

Make Your Site Original

There’s nothing more that will drag down your popularity than copying another website. An easy way to do this is to have someone create a professional logo and header for your business. You can also use catchy titles for blog articles and use original photos, rather than using generic ones that other websites are incorporating. Be sure to consult a marketing company like PPC PRO to learn more about how you can improve your website.