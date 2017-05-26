I remember my very first road trip on a motorbike, it was one of the best experiences of my life, but I certainly made a lot of mistakes along the way. To this day I have great memories of the trip, and I also gained a lot of experience about the dos and don’ts of traveling on a motorbike. I thought I would share some of these with you today.

The road is long

Believe it or not the road you are going to be riding on is very long and you will feel it through your motorbike tyres by the end of the day. Riding for 7 hours in a car may be relatively painless, but doing it on a motorcycle can feel like an eternity. You need to remember that motorcycles are going feel every bump in the road and it is important to take this into consideration when planning where to go. It is always good to try a few practice rides before you try to tackle a much longer ride.

Be aware of the weather

No matter what the weather you think you will start out with, often you will experience all the extremes of many different kinds of weather on a motorcycle trip. At some point you will be hot, cold and wet and it is definitely to be expected. The most important thing is to be prepared for these changes and to have the right clothing. Remember that being cold on a motorbike is very bad as the air around you cools you down ever more, so pack a rain jacket.

Get some earplugs

There are just so many things that you don’t notice on the road whilst in a car and the noise is absolutely one of these things that can really hurt your ears on a long ride. The sound of other cars, trucks and motorcycles can really make you tired and fatigued and can really affect the enjoyment of your ride. Earplugs are absolutely essential for having a good ride! If you are concerned about not hearing noises that you need to hear you can also get the earplugs that musicians wear, which filter the harshness of the sound rather than all of the sound. These are ideal for riding a motorcycle.