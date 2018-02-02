Many Americans suffer from acne. Some only experience acne as teenagers while others may battle acne for a longer part of their lifetime. Whether you are recovering from old acne scars or recent flare-ups, there are plenty of ways to minimize post-acne marks and help restore your skin to better health. Companies like Timeless Skin Care offer plenty of products to help your skin look and feel like new. Here are just a few products form Timeless that can help your skin:

Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin C Serum: Many traditional acne medications leave skin dry and irritated. Hyaluronic acid can help rehydrate damaged skin by holding up to one thousand times its weight in water. In addition to being an anti-oxidant, Vitamin C is also a potent natural anti-inflammatory agent. Together, hyaluronic acid and Vitamin C work to soothe as well as revitalize skin.

20% Vitamin C+E Ferulic Acid Serum: If your skin is dry at this point in your life, the Vitamin E in this serum is an ideal moisturizer. Vitamin E is a “good” fat that is considered helpful to your body and is found in foods like almonds and spinach. In the skin, Vitamin E promotes the production of natural oils. Meanwhile, ferulic acid is a potent anti-oxidant that also promotes the body’s natural collagen production.

192 Micro Needle Demaroller: Made with surgical steel, this tool is designed to both exfoliate skin and promote the repair of scar tissue. With just one or two treatments a month, you’ll start seeing smoother skin and increase the efficacy of your favorite serum. You can choose between the .5 mm and 1.00 mm depending on the nature of your post-acne marks.

Whether you are still fighting acne or need to get rid of the scars, Timeless Skin Care has all of the products that you will need to have radiant, clear skin.