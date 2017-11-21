The quality of indoor air at home is essential. Reducing air pollution is very simple and involves staying on top and regularly cleaning your HVAC system. Dust can cause effects such as sneezing, coughing and wheezing. Additionally, illness and allergies are caused by impurities of indoor air at home. These smart solutions provided by ActronAir will help you reduce air pollution.

Regular Maintenance

The first thing that many people ignore is inadequate maintenance, which will later result in a nightmare. To avoid unnecessary repair or replacement of air conditioning unit, it is essential to inspect and maintain it regularly. Various HVAC system does not work correctly when there is dust or filters. Also, routine maintenance will prolong the life of HVAC system.

Cleaning

HVAC system becomes dirty easily especially when it is running continuously. Within a few months, it quickly gets bogged up. It is recommended that you clean it regularly at least once in every four or six weeks. This will avoid impurities and indoor air pollution.

Improving Ventilation

The poor ventilation system is a significant problem that is hard to notice. This issue will make your HVAC unit to overwork due to inadequate air ventilation, and later it can be the biggest problem with your unit. Holes, gaps blocked air ducts, unwanted debris, moisture will build upon the surface of the unit thus causing indoor air pollution.

Controlling Moisture|

A considerable problem with living in many states is dealing with all issues regarding moisture. Most places are rainy or humid, and this becomes a threat to the quality of air at homes. Moisture always lead to odors, mold and respiratory issue due to insufficient quality indoor air. For you to improve these problems is it essential to keep proper moisture levels. Many experts are ready to help you with ventilation issues.

Using Natural Cleaners

Many things that people used in cleaning their home end up being the source of indoor air pollution. Plenty of grocery stores especially whole foods carry various cleaning supplies and contain chemicals which are very harmful to humans when used in cleaning. Most artificial home cleaners contain toxins that cause air pollution which can harm people. Using natural cleaners is essential.

Adding Indoor Plants

Indoor plants are the sources of fresh air at homes. It will help in supplying pure oxygen to your home. Additionally, indoor plants filter the air. Examples of the best indoor plants include aloe vera, gerbera, daisy, ficus, peace lily, spider, and snake plant. All these plants have excellent properties which help in filtering the air that has chemicals such as alcohol, benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene and many others.

Reputable studies show that indoor air pollution is the cause of many problems such as mild fatigue in the modern world. It is essential to follow the above smart solutions to achieve fresh and quality indoor air.