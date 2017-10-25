When it comes to winter, few other provinces can hold a candle to Quebec. From exuberant festivals that embrace the chilly season to mountains which offer a viable alternative to the Rockies in this country, you won’t be making a losing bet by planning a winter trip to La Belle Province.

Below, we’ll share a few of our favorite things to do when traveling to Quebec during the winter months.

1) Check out its casinos

Looking to inject a bit of excitement into Quebec’s long winter nights? Quebec is home to five gaming venues that will allow you to get your gamble on.

Casino Montreal is the best known of these, as it offers five restaurants, four bars, and live entertainment in addition to games ranging from poker to roulette.

If you are more serious about the former game, Playground Poker on the Kahnawake reserve focuses exclusively on this card game – action there has been hot, so it is well worth the extended cab ride.

Outside Montreal, Casino Lac Leamy offers gaming to those visiting the Ottawa-Hull area, Casino de Charlevoix services those staying in the North Shore resort of La Malbaie, and Casino de Mont-Tremblant allows you add a bit of excitement to your holiday in the Laurentian Mountains.

2) Attend Quebec Winter Carnival

If you plan on visiting the province of Quebec during the winter months, do everything you can to visit when the Quebec Winter Carnival is going on.

First held in 1894, and celebrated continuously for the past 63 years, the Quebec Winter Carnival is Canada’s most exuberant celebration of its chilliest season.

While the weather is colder than cards dealt to a poker pro on a downswing, activities such as tobogganing, ice canoe races, and snow sculpture carving contests will heat things up.

The action is intense, so don’t miss a second of it.

3) Ski/board its mountains

While the verticals and run lengths aren’t quite as epic as the mountains in Western Canada, Quebec nonetheless offer risk takers plenty of opportunities to take the chances they crave.

If you are looking for a complete resort experience comparable to Whistler, you’ll want to spend your time in Mont Tremblant.

Seeking steeps? You’ll find plenty on Mont Sainte Anne. Seeking lengthy runs that seemingly go on forever? Le Massif will keep you entertained with its 772 metre vertical.