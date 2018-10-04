If we want to talk about the development and fairness of trade, we can not avoid the subject of webshops and online products. There are many things that are essential to be able to access the Internet: electronic devices, tools, even food, thanks to the delivery of different stores at home. Maybe the clothes were always out of this line, but I have to say, the situation is changing now and the online purchase of the dress is a general thing.

And all this is done fairly in most places. I also have a personal experience of this because I decided to buy a maxi dress online because I felt so much better, simpler and – we do not want to deny it – cheaper.

The subject is very varied, so let's start by first reason why many people think that the webshop is not a good fit for buying – by trying.

Almost everyone who comes first to an online dress shop page will start thinking about what’s going to be good for what you buy? We are talking about clothes, we do not want to go to a shop and try them before we pay for them for 24 hours. Actually, however, we can think about how much a dress is revealed in a few minutes, whether we can move around and feel comfortable all day long?

But when buying a maxi dress for me, I had the opportunity to look at each size exactly and to choose from the many options that will suit me – no subjective attempt, only the numbers based on which dress I will be the best. I can even say that I was more satisfied with it than if I had to figure out a good thing in a shop. Of course, after that, I was not disappointed with the product I received, but if I did, I would still have had the opportunity to solve this problem in several ways.

Additionally, besides one thing, you only have a positive opinion of why we want to choose an online dresser: conveniently, we can choose from our own home and do not have to expire until we look at all the business you want. This is especially useful if we say we are not in the capital and we do not have many opportunities – everyone online is equal.

There are plenty of products and sizes available, never as narrow as a real shop, where space is limited. And best of all – often the prices are even more expensive than paying for renting a business space.

When I bought my maxi dress, I was able to meet a girlfriend in a cafe and it was all over in less than an hour. If we were to break this shop around, it would have to be a whole day, and we would not have been able to do it peacefully and with coffee – and that all this was even cheaper, and I think it’s really fair trade! Two of us based on the pictures were able to argue about which one was best for me, and the end result was as amazing as I would have liked.

There is one thing that is still demanded by online commerce – in both clothes and when ordering any other product – this is the time. We always have to assume that what we buy this way will not be in our hands right now, but it may take weeks to wait for it. This is a fairly reasonable price to be able to do better in all other respects, but we can not deny that someone needs a fixed fit for a dress, then he has to start thinking about it. Otherwise you will not be able to use this option.

But one who has to go for an important event knows he is already in the process of making new clothes – I think this is not one of the things that would make online shopping a loser as opposed to traditional stores. In fact, I say it’s an absolute winner: it’s not just a fair trade form, it’s a clear choice.