Ever popular- and with so much of everything to offer- narrowing down your options for a long weekend in New York can be tough. Food is a good place to start though as Gotham is a foodie’s paradise, full of variety, flavour and oh-so-much temptation. But how should you fill in the long hours between mealtimes? The best way to see New York and to maintain your waistline is to walk, taking in some of its magnificent sights between eateries. Here are some of the Holiday Taxis teams’ favourite routes around food heaven to put the street into street food and the spice into your city break.

Route One: West Side Story

A stay in New York is incomplete without a deli visit, and a breakfast at one of these kosher eateries will set you up perfectly for the day. Break your fast with Barney Greengrass at 541 Amsterdam Avenue where you can feast on enormous egg platters that will fill you with get up and go.

Afterwards you can either march quickly around the Museum of Natural History or stroll gently through Central Park. Whichever you choose, aim to end up at Columbus Circus and from there go onto Tacos No.1 at Chelsea Market for some mind blowing Mexican street food. Lunch on the go on 11th Avenue, taking in the views across the Hudson as you add some cantina spice to your life.

Route Two: Breakfast To Go

It would be criminal not to mention the delicacy du jour that is cronuts. Grab one from the Dominique Ansel Bakery at 189 Spring Street on your way down to the South Ferry terminal and the Staten Island Ferry. Be prepared to queue, but these are a pastry to die for. Part Croissant, part filled donut and 100% flavour explosion, they will blow your palette. Fortunately the walk down to the ferry will work off some of the calories before you sit down on the boat and tuck in.

Once you’ve taken in the majesty of Lady Liberty, head up towards Greenwich Village and indulge in the kind of local history that involves eating. Scott’s Pizza Tours bring to life the history of Little Italy and Greenwich Village through the medium of pizza. And not stopping to sample a slice or two of this history would be rude, obvs.

Route 3: Hitting Heights in Brooklyn

If you want an alternative twist on the traditional and fancy walking off your meal before you eat it, take a stroll across the iconic and breathtaking Brooklyn Bridge in search of Mile End Delicatessen at 97A Hoyt St. A Canadian take on delis, using a different mix of spices to bring their hand sliced meat to the table, this offers you off-the-beaten-track flavours and a location that will bring depth to your trip.

A walk around Brooklyn Bridge Park will give you stunning views across Manhattan, allowing the buzz of the city that never sleeps to be enjoyed from a distance. Next pick up the Subway at York Street and take the Orange F line down to 7 Avenue. Get out and you are one small hop, skip and a block from the cool comfort of Dizzy’s Diner. This traditional all-American eatery is famed for its top-notch milkshakes and the garden burger is well worth experiencing. Service is friendly; make sure you bring cash though as their tills are still stuck in the 1970s.

The best thing about New York is that is a smorgasbord of opportunity for the foodie, so grab your walking shoes and seize the day!