Broadway has a huge range of shows on offer from historical pieces such as Hamilton, classics tales of adventure such as the Lion King and of course classics such as Chicago. Today however it is love we are going to focus on and Broadway is packed to the rafters with shows which talk about passion and romance. If you are looking for the perfect night out in New York with your partner then a romantic Broadway theater show could be the perfect choice and here are some of our most favorite romantic shows which can be found along the Broadway strip.

Pretty Woman

When the Julia Roberts and Richard Gere movie Pretty Woman came out it was an instant success and it has since gone on to become a romantic classic. The movie got the Broadway musical makeover and it is every bit as classic as the movie itself. The show charts the lives of a call girl and a wealthy business man who are caught up in a tale of love and passion which neither of them expected. Whether you have seen the movie or not isn’t relevant as this is very much a musical for anyone who enjoys a love story. See Pretty Woman at the Nederlander theater on 208 West 41st Street.

Phantom of the Opera

If you’ve never seen Phantom of the Opera then you must go at least once, if you have seen it before then you most definitely should go and see this classic once again. Phantom is the longest running show on Broadway and you can currently catch it at the Majestic Theater. This is a story about an opera singer who meets a mysterious man in the Paris Opera Theater, who threatens to flip her life and her feelings upside down, love has never looked darker or more entertaining than with this Tony award winning classic.

Anastasia

Inspired by the movie of the same name Anastasia recounts the tale of a Russian princess who is very much lost in the world and looking for love and adventure. Anastasia finds everything that she was looking for in this wonderful show and the soundtrack which accompanies the show is absolutely beautiful. The performances of lead characters Christy Altomare and Derek Klena is what sets this show apart and it is a beautify story of love and discovery.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Whilst on the face of it you may recognize this classic Harper Lee novel as being one which discusses heavy themes such as racial prejudice and sexually assault, within those themes we see a great deal fo love, humor, humanity and togetherness. The stage show has been crafted beautifully to continue the topics which the novel brought forward and to deliver them in such a way as is befitting of a classic musical. Get To Kill a Mockingbird Broadway tickets now and see it at the Shubert Theater.

No matter which of these you choose, you can be sure to feel in a loving mood after you have witnessed them.