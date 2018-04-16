Are you tired of wearing eyeglasses or contact lenses? You can opt for refractive surgery to improve your vision. Lasik surgery is the most common type of refractive surgery through which you can get rid of many vision problems.

What is Lasik Surgery?

Lasik surgery is often referred to as laser vision correction or laser eye surgery. It’s a safe way of treating various issues including short-sightedness, long-sightedness, and astigmatism. It usually takes no more than 15 minutes for an ophthalmologist to perform the surgery.

When you visit an eye doctor for eyeglasses prescription, they test your vision. A similar procedure is followed before performing the Lasik surgery. Your doctor will examine your eyesight to identify the vision problems and evaluate the thickness of your cornea and pupil size.

This information is entered into an FDA-approved laser, which later guides the surgeon on how to reshape the patient’s cornea to treat the problem for good.

What to Do on the Surgery Day?

Although the surgical procedure is quite brief, you may need to stay at the doctor’s clinic for an hour or two. They will numb your eyes with anaesthetic drops prior to the surgery. It’s a pain-free procedure that can effectively restore your vision.

If you intend to go via your car, ask any of your family members to accompany you, since you won’t be able to drive right after the surgery.

How to Qualify for a Lasik Surgery?

Although Lasik surgery is an effective way to get rid of many vision problems, not everyone can qualify for a laser surgery. Here are the situations in which it’s not considered a safe practice to go for Lasik refractive surgery:

· Unstable Vision

It’s extremely important that your vision stays stable for a few years before going for the Lasik surgery. This is the reason why many eye doctors forbid teenagers from having the surgery, since their vision is still undergoing changes.

· Large Pupils

If you’ve abnormally large pupils, it may not be safe for you to receive the laser refractive surgery. You may experience night vision problems after the surgery and find it difficult to focus on any object under dim light conditions.

· Dry Eye

It’s a common medical condition in which the tear glands fail to produce enough tears to lubricate your eyes. If you’re facing this problem, it’s recommended to refrain from opting for Lasik surgery to reduce the risks.

· Weak Immune System

Your immune system fights off the harmful bacteria and keeps you healthy. However, if you’ve a weak immune system or suffering from any immune system disorders, Lasik surgery isn’t a good option for you. It’ll prevent quick healing of your eye and may further enhance the problem.

Now that you know the benefits as well as the risk factors involved in Lasik surgery, you should get in touch with your eye doctor to treat far-sightedness, near-sightedness, and other eye conditions via the refractive surgery.