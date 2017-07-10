Eat, sleep, go to the toilet, these are the three things that they say is all that babies do with their time and really nothing else changes when you become an adult… apart from one thing that gets added to the list, but we all know what that is. All three are equally important, however I’m sure you all know what you’re supposed to be eating – whether you actually eat it or not is your problem – and I’m sure you’ve worked out how the toilet works, as well. When it comes to sleeping, though, people think they’ve got it all figured out, but they haven’t. Most of us are not getting a proper sleep, even if we think we are.





Duration

Unfortunately, those ten hour weekend sleeps aren’t doing you any favours. The optimal duration for sleeping is between 6 and 8 hours; no more, no less. A human needs at least 6 hours to function optimally and any more than 8 (on a regular basis) can cause health issues. It is also highly recommended that you go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, as then your body gets used to a pattern and functions all the better. Doing this (yes, even on weekends) will mean that you shouldn’t have that tired groggy feeling when the alarm goes off anymore. It’s waking up at odd times on weekends that make us irritable and tired on weekday mornings.

Temperature

Keeping a constant temperature is one of the things us mammals are very good at (thank you, evolution), but we make it difficult for ourselves when we sleep. To get the best, most restful sleep possible, your body needs to be able to keep itself at an even temperature that’s not too hot or too cold, but just right. To get this desired Goldilocks state, there are some things you can do. Sleeping naked is the best way for your body to regulate its own temperature as this is its natural state. If you live in a country with changing seasons, you might need to help yourself along. Acquiring high quality sheepskin blankets for winter to keep you warm or buying a fan or swapping to a thin sheet in summer will help your body stay just right.

Weight Distribution

This is more of a physical thing, but you need to maintain a good weight distribution otherwise your body will feel all nasty when you wake up with weird aches and pains. There are a couple of ways to help this: A) get a memory foam mattress; B) buy a medical sheepskin rug which you lay on and it helps keep you cool (in a temperature sense) and distribute your weight properly.

Blue Light

Blue light is the stuff that pours out of your phones and tablets and some most TVs. Blue light probably won’t stop you actually going to sleep, but it will interrupt your body sinking into a complete and restful sleep. Although you may think you slept perfectly soundly after playing Candy Crush for an hour, you probably didn’t and if you stop doing it before you go to bed you might find you are more alert and feel much more rested in the mornings.

And that’s all I’ve got. I hope you all have peaceful dreams and awaken feeling rested.