Green Door West is a reputable cannabis delivery company that offers marijuana delivery to varies parts of Southern California, including marijuana delivery to West Los Angeles.

What are the delivery options from Green Door West?

Since we are a 100% online collective and do not have an actual storefront, delivery is the only option.

Why Should You Choose Green Door West?

We were voted #1 in Premium Medical Cannabis Delivery in Southern California. Our products are strictly organic and vegan seed-to-sale medical marijuana grown only by vegan horticulturalists, which ensures the purest pharmaceutical-grade cannabis available.

What Kind of Products do You Carry?

We have a wide variety of high quality flowers, pre-rolls, edibles, tinctures and topicals, concentrates, and marijuana gear. In terms of buds, we have CBD, Hybrid, Indica, and Sativa.

For edibles, we have a variety of products ranging from capsules, cookies, chocolate bars, to drinks.

We have tinctures that are taken orally, and transdermal products that ease a variety of physical ailments.

In terms of gear that is used to prepare marijuana, we have vaporizers, rolling mats, grinders, glass pipes, organic hemp paper, and a humidity control pack.

Our concentrates are packaged in dose pens, convenient for instant relief without having to worry about inhaling combustible material.

How do I get Started?

There are 3 easy steps to get started:

Step 1: Upload your doctor’s recommendation and government-issued ID. Then we can verify you in minutes!

Step 2: Shop our premium menu. We have a large variety of premium buds, and other cannabis products to choose from.

Step 3: Once your order is out for delivery, you will receive a link to track your delivery on our interactive map.