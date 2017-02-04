Has it ever happened that a film or game adaptation of a novel you love meet your expectation? There are definitely many such films or games that rise far above the source material of their novels. We have listed below several films and games made from books that we love just as much. The below listed do their source novel justice as they live up to the expectations by bringing the same thrill and excitement as in the novels.

The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings are two epic high fantasy novels written by the English author J.R.R Tolkien. The Hobbit was first published in 1937, and in 1954 The Lord of the Rings was published as a sequel to The Hobbit by the same author. The Lord of the Rings was eventually made into a much larger work than The Hobbit to the delight of readers. Both of these novels have left the shelves of libraries to find their ways in movie theatres as blockbuster movies. Peter Jackson has directed the film series of ‘The Hobbit’, which are subtitled An Unexpected Journey (2012), The Desolation of Smaug (2013), and The Battle of the Five Armies (2014). The same director is behind the film series The Lord of the Rings, which are substituted by the Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002) and The Return of the King (2003).

Everyone knows about the media franchise Tomb Raider that began as a video game series. After the phenomenal success of these video game series centred on the adventures of Lara Croft, the British archaeologist, Tomb Raider has then been adapted into comic books, novels, movies, and even an online video slots.

Hitman is a stealth video game series created by IO interactive, and it has also been adapted as movies such as Hitman (2007), and Hitman: Agent 47 which is due in theatres on 21 August 2015. There are novel adaptations as well of the Hitman video games series such as Hitman: Enemy Within (2007) written by William C.Dietz, whose plot is set between Hitman 2: Silent Assassin and Hitman Blood Money.

There are hundreds of blockbuster movies out there that have been adapted from literary sensations. Some of the most popular movies based on best-selling books are The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, The Wizard of Oz, Alice In Wonderland, Million Dollar Baby, Pride and Prejudice, Harry Potter, Breakfast at Tiffany, The Devil Wears Prada, The Godfather, Fearing and Loathing in Las Vegas, Die Hard, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Shawshank Redemption, Memoirs of a Geisha, The Silence of the Lambs, Jaws, The Godfather and many more.