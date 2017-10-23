Although summer has come to an end, that doesn’t mean that the adventuring has to stop, too. Post-summer glamping has never been better, now that travelers can visit watch the leaves turn at these one-of-a-kind fall getaways. Whether travelers are looking for an adventurous excursion to Western Europe or a relaxing vacation on the U.S. Coast, there are plenty of unique and unusual rentals to go around this fall season. Pick a unique destination fit for you and your travel goals by glamping at any of these autumn rentals.

Tree House in New York

Perfect for travelers looking for a quiet getaway to the wilderness, this tree house accommodation comes packed with luxury features, high end amenities, and a whole lot of coziness. Tucked deep into the forest of Putnam Valley, guests won’t want to leave their unique home away from home, especially when it comes with modern facilities including Wi-Fi and satellite TV. However, glamping is all about reconnecting with nature, and watching the summer greenery change to fall colors is sure to set any glamper in the right direction for finding the ultimate state of relaxation and tranquility. Be sure to let your pals in on the experience of a tree house stay too, because they will not want to miss out.

Safari Tent in Ontario

Head north of the border for a weekend getaway to these stunning safari tents—who said you have to go all the way to Africa for an authentic safari tent?! Surrounded by hundred-year-old pine trees, a visit to this site is the real outdoor deal. There’s no need to bring your own tent for a camping experience, when these rentals await glampers already stocked with the finest features and amenities glamping could offer. Bring a special someone to share this unforgettable experience with, and be sure to check out the other wildlife excursions nearby.

Yurt Rental in Southern Spain

There is no better time than fall to visit southern Spain. While the weather’s still warm and comfortable during the day with a slight chill at night, glampers can explore the day away, before getting cozy at night while visiting this yurt rental in Malaga. These authentic Mongolian yurts offer glampers a unique experience unlike any other. With their beautiful decor, stunning natural surroundings, and organic foods, guests can finally take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Cabin in New South Wales, Australia

Start your day with a cup of top-notch Australian coffee from the deck of this cabin in New South Wales. Waking up with a view of the Blue Mountains and the bright fall colors of Australia is sure to put every guest in a relaxed, serene mood. Although Australia’s weather is nothing short of superb all year round, there is something about a visit in the fall (or should we say autumn) that is unbeatable. Perhaps it’s the tranquil vibes and longer days to spend exploring the majesty of the green earth. The secret is now out and glampers will be booking their flights as soon as possible to visit this cabin and more all over this exquisite country.

