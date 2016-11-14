When it comes time to do things in the business realm, you must remember that you are always giving a pitch. It doesn’t matter if you are trying to recruit new employees, make a sale, or even just attempting to bring new investors onboard. The fact of the matter is you absolutely must deal with others to the best of your ability and you must be sure that you can deliver a successful sales pitch over the web. When it comes to video conferencing software, you are more than able to communicate effectively if you pay attention to the following items.

Be Creative In What You Say

One of the hardest things for anyone to do when it comes to a pitch is to be original. After all, if you are just going to pitch the same idea that others have said one thousand times in one thousand ways then why are you wasting time in the first place? In order to be able to have a successful pitch then you have to be able to not only have a creative idea, but you also need to know how to frame it as well.

According to the Harvard Business Review you can absolutely find a way to relay your ideas to others and make them sound original as long as you present them in the correct manner. The biggest key to this success is that the seller himself or herself if responsible for shouldering the load, and in order to be truly successful with an original pitch then it all comes down to the creativity and explanation of what is said.

Make Sure You Look Them in The Eye

When certain people speak with each other, there are certain customs and cultural norms that must be accomplished in order to establish trust and respect. And, while you can’t expect all those items to be done all the time in the business world, you can still at least look the other party in the eyes if you are trying to establish trust and build up a reputation. One of the easiest ways to do this is to use a business video conferencing system like BlueJeans, and in the process, you can also find a way to not only see people clearly, but with the HD capabilities you will honestly feel like you are right in front of them. When it comes to being able to pitch to someone else, they will want to be able to trust you before they will even seriously consider your idea.

Make Sure You Use the First Five Minutes

According to For Entrepreneurs, one of the most important things that you can do is to use up the first few minutes and then leave the other party wanting more. It’s completely important to leave the other party wanting more, and it is a tremendous opportunity to be able to keep your idea so simple that you can explain it in only a few minutes. So long as you can communicate the overall story of your idea as quickly as possible then you will have a tremendous chance of keeping the idea in the minds of whoever you pitch it to in a short period of time. Throw in the fact that you can get people to remember things that are easy and you can realize why the best ideas are simple enough to know.

Another reason that you have to be comfortable with using the first five minutes is that if you ramble too much you may miss the entire point overall. Your objective is to stick to the very basic facts and the central idea in order to keep the party interested. If you can jump right in and give them the meat and potatoes of the pitch, then you can always come back after the fact and sprinkle in the details. However, if you continue to be long winded and go after every single potential sub idea, then you will never be able to convince the other party to say yes because they will never even be able to know what you are talking about.

As long as you are going to try and make a pitch to someone else, then you have to first remember the rules of communication. People want information, they want to be entertained with originality, and they want to be able to trust you as well. As long as you can accomplish these central themes then you stand to be much more successful. However, if you are able to think about how any pitch is constructed, you will be able to see the tremendous amount of success that can follow those pitches that are done with the customer’s mindset as the focus.