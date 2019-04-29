New York City – The Big Apple. The city that always conjures up romantic images of fancy dinners, bright lights, glamour and the ever-entertaining Broadway show. NYC is one of the best places to head to if you’re looking for the best romantic getaway possible as it’s a place with a little something to suit all tastes. Whether you want to head out to one of the boutique bistros or stroll through Times Square before taking in a great show, NYC has the perfect recipe for date night. Check out these awesome ideas for the perfect date night in the city that never sleeps.

Cocktail Hour

New York is awash with trendy, upscale cocktail bars offering up everything from craft beers to Daiquiris, Cosmopolitans and Manhattans. For impressive options in cocktail bar touring consider heading out to Pegu, a trendy and upscale cocktail bar on the island near Lower Manhattan. Or check out Death and Company, a nouveau take on the classic prohibition-era speakeasy with bartenders dressed to look the part. For a romantic date night out, consider The Rum House, a classic piano and cocktail bar near the Upper East Side where you can listen to music while sipping your favourite colourful drink with your sweetie.

Fancy Eats

Thinking about dinner before a show? Take in the views at the River Cafe, a waterside establishment famed for its phenomenal vistas, especially at sunset or by night. Another hot spot is Il Buco, an Italian restaurant near Greenwich Village with a cosy and intimate vibe along with excellent Mediterranean inspired dishes and wine to spare. Want something a bit different? Try Zenkichi – a Japanese inspired restaurant with small dishes, great sake and tasting menus to share with your loved one.

Broadway Beauties

You absolutely can’t miss Broadway when you’re in town and by that we mean attending a broadway show. Romantic shows include Aladdin, The Lion King, Waitress, Chicago and others. While the theme of some of these may not be exactly the kind of romance you’d expect, nothing beats visiting a famous theatre to see a world famous show with your partner. You can get Aladdin, Chicago, or To Kill A Mockingbird Broadway tickets online before you go if you’re interested in saving time and money when you get to the theatre.

So if you’re hoping for a great date night with your special someone, New York has got you sorted. With so many romantic options to do, places to eat and views to enjoy, it’s no wonder so many people enjoy coming to NYC time and again.