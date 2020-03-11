Macau in China is the gambling of the world. The reason being that gambling has been legal in Macau since the 19850’s.

This is where all gamblers go if they were looking to have a good carefree time at top real money gambling houses.

Even the real money online casinos gambling in Macau feels better knowing that you don’t have to worry about any authority figures bothering you.

Gambling during Coronavirus Outbreak

Gambling in Macau clocks in over $3.1 billion. However, ever since the corona virus outbreak, gambling revenue fell 87.8%. This reduces the gaming gross income of gambling to a little over $386.5 million.

As a result, of the impending coronavirus Macau has been forced to close its borders to China, who as we said earlier are the main visitors of the gambling capital. This has then led to another drop in the gaming revenue within the month of February.

Gambling in Macau

In Macau, gambling is the biggest source of revenue, amounting to over 50% of the economy. This is because there are at least 30 land-based casinos in Macau and countless johnnykash.com gambling sites as well.

The main visitors to Macau are from China and Hong Kong. That is why the corona virus is slowly crippling the gambling industry in Macau.

What next for Gambling in Macau?

The corona virus has so far killed 2 977 people and sickened at least 86 137 people, according to the latest figures from WHO.

Macau, in China, the only place where gambling is legal. Moreover, at least 76% of the annual revenue comes from gambling and other related activities.

In 2019, gambling and related activities managed to bring in a whopping $36.6 billion. However, due to the virus that is growing, these figures will soon decrease as we have already mentioned that the Macau borders are now closed to China.

