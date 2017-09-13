Having a stairlift installed in your home can lead to greater independence and give you much more confidence. It also gives great peace of mind to your loved ones who would otherwise be in your home to take care of you. I remember very clearly when my grand mother had her stairlift installed, at first she was hesitant but after a week it was like she had been given a new lease of life – from then on I knew that stair lifts can really help. I would highly recommend installing a stairlift in your home if you have mobility problems because at the end of the day it will transform your day to life, plus the lives of your most dearest.

It is quite simple to say ‘yes’ and decide that you want a stairlift, but then you have to buy one. Here’s what we, as a family, learnt when helping my grandmother choose which to have installed in her home.

Choosing a stairlift can sometimes seem like a very difficult decision, it is not a cheap purchase. You want to make sure that you are making the correct choice for yourself or for the person you are buying it for. You should always take your time before coming to any decision, talking through all the options, speaking to experts and friends will all help you in making an informed decision. There are a number of home stairlifts out there for you to choose from, you just need to find the one that matches your needs.

Speaking to someone that has already had a stairlift fitted in their home will help you no end! You may have a member of your family, a friend, or neighbour that has gone through the process that you are about to undertake. You should ask them absolutely everything you can, they will be able to give you an unbiased opinion about the whole process. You should get the vital information from them about the benefits of a stairlift, the process to getting one installed and if there was anything they would do differently if they could.

Don’t just choose the first stair lift that you see regardless of how good it looks or how much you want it. Shopping around should always be done regardless of the product you are looking to purchase. Visit as many shops as you can to get an idea of what is on offer, the price and also the features of the stairlift. Knowing about the different models and their prices will put you into a good position if you want to try and negotiate a better deal. Some shops will offer you a free stair assessment, you should take this offer, it is important to know if your stairs are suitable for a stair lift.

You should try to speak to a professional, seeking professional advice is never a bad idea. Don’t be afraid to pick up the phone and call one the more reputable stairlift companies, they will be more than willing to offer advice – be careful not to get drawn in by the hard sell and stick to the facts.

Cost is always going to be a priority, of course you don’t want to overspend on your budget but at the same time you do not want to compromise on quality either. You should have a clear budget set out before you make any decision, try as best you can to stick to your budget. It is very easy to overspend by adding on unnecessary features