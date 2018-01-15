For ambitious entrepreneurs, Southeast Asia has become a major hotspot. Currently, it is a very popular destination with small business owners, as the economies here are very strong. There is also a huge amount of variety. The culture differs widely depending on where you choose to launch.

Thailand, in particular, has a fertile labour market and logistical links to almost every corner of the continent. This makes it an ideal home for companies that want to get started quickly and expand fast. One of the easiest ways to do this is with a Bangkok virtual office – Servcorp provides virtual offices in Bangkok.

This guide to setting up a virtual office in Thailand discusses the benefits for growing companies.

Fully Flexible Terms

The popularity of flexible workspaces continues to rise, both in Bangkok and across Southeast Asia. It is, in many ways, a result of growing demand for more control. Modern businesses are no longer happy to tolerate rigid, lengthy contracts with unfair terms. They want more choice.

This growing interest in flexible leases is fuelling an increase in remote routines, distance employees, and other alternative models. Virtual offices support this flexible revolution because the majority are offered on a rolling basis. There are no penalties for early termination.

Top Business Address

In terms of growth and expansion, few things are as valuable as a top location. If you’re in the right spot, you’ll get a lot more attention from investors. This is key to attracting big opportunities and building up a market presence.

While virtual offices provide the corporate resources and not the physical space, you are encouraged to claim the address. There is nothing stopping you from using the central facility as your own, personal address. This is especially helpful for those with home-based operations.

Back Office Support

Premium offices provide easy access to secretarial, administrative, PA, and tech support. In fact, the aim of a top vendor is to make so many services available that businesses don’t need to outsource much. If you’re not spending heavily on outside help, you can invest in growth.

It is usually cheaper to utilise the services provided by a virtual facility. Often, they’re available at no extra charge. Whether you need help hosting clients in a beautiful meeting space, setting up a new website, or organising your mail, just make your needs known.

Access to Boardrooms

Speaking of meeting spaces; the highest quality vendors also offer the use of conference rooms. As networking is a very powerful tool for development, you’re advised to host influential figures when possible.

You need support from the right people to survive, thrive, and become a strong market presence. The best virtual offices contain a mixture of shared space and environments for hosting. Boardrooms and conference spaces should be impeccably furnished.

24/7 Receptionist Service

It makes sense to think that, the longer you stay connected (your business hours), the more opportunities you’ll have to delight customers, secure investment opportunities, and make the most of what the Philippines has to offer.

However, this isn’t always easy when a portion of your demographic is in a different time zone. Fortunately, most serviced facilities provide 24/7 receptionists, so that you never have to put your business to sleep.

How to Find the Right Serviced Office

There are several virtual facilities in the capital city of Bangkok. Some of the most impressive offices are situated in the centre of town. They are in close proximity to financial and retail hubs because this is where influential investors like to play.

If you decide a virtual lease is the right option, arrange a tour of your chosen facility. Use it as a chance to check out the features, ask questions, and learn all about the benefits of going virtual. Make sure the provider is able to cater to the needs of your business.