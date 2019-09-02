Music is therapy for the soul and so, a lot of people are passionate about it. There are so many streaming devices and platforms out there. However, most of them will only work if you have an internet connection. For that reason, you will need to get music applications that you can be able to use when you go on a vacation playing your best online casino us games or when you simply do not have an internet connection. In this article, we share the best offline music apps for the iPhone. All of these apps are available on the Apple Play Store.





Play Music for iPhone



This application allows you to download a variety of songs and then listen to them when you’re offline. It allows you to upload and listen up to 50000 songs. This only applies if you have a standard account. You will be able to create playlists, as well as enjoy YouTube Red. This application will make suggestions for you based on your taste, activity, locality, mood, and so much more. If you subscribe to the paid service, you will get to listen to your music ad-free. You will also get to listen to YouTube Music Premium for free. furthermore, this application allows you to share your music with up to six other members.



Tidal

Tidal is another great app that is available on the App Store. This application renders high-quality sound, coming with curated editorials by artists and journalists. At the moment, you can download up to 40 million tracks which you can listen to while offline.

Pandora Radio



This application is quite simple to use and because of that, it has become so popular. It uses radio-style music playing which will allow you to create a playlist, making use of the artist name or the song name. In order to do this, you will have to thumbs up or down each of the songs in the station.



