Jaipur, the largest city in Rajasthan, is famous as the ‘Pink City.’ Today, it is a colorful mix of the old and the new. The ancient forts and palaces merge well with the urban neighborhoods of the fast developing city. There is so much to see here as well as fun things to do in Jaipur. Take advantage of Rajasthan Tourism Packages for a well-planned trip and enjoy the fantastic holiday destination. Explore various forts, bazaars, glorious temples and more. Experience Rajasthani culture or go on a camel safari through the royal corridors of this Pink City. You are in for an enjoyable experience as you get immersed in a mix of art, tradition, and excitement!

Here are the five must-see wonders and attractions of Jaipur.

Hawa Mahal

Hawa Mahal, the five-story palace is also known as ‘Palace of Winds’ and is built like the shape of the crown of Krishna, the Hindu god. Made of red and pink sandstone, it is a most distinctive landmark of the city. The blushed façade indeed looks striking with intricately carved jharokhas, from where the royal household enjoyed the life and processions of the city. Reach the top of the palace to get stunning views over the city, Jantar Mantar and the City Palace. Jal Mahal

The floating palace is located in Man Sagar Lake and was made by Maharaja Madho Singh. The sand-colored structure still looks stunning, although it has not been used since at least the past hundred years. There are five stories in the whole building but only the top floor is visible s the rest of the building, and its floors lie submerged in water. Visor’s enjoy the beauty of Jal Mahal from an observation deck across the lake and admire its architectural styles that reflect both Mughal and Rajput influences. Amber Fort

Amber Fort is one of the most famous forts in Rajasthan and highly admired because of its artistic design an architectural style. One finds a blend of Hindu and Rajput elements here in the fort which has been built with red sandstone and marble. The palace is divided into six main sections, and each has its own gate and courtyard. Suraj Pol is the first central courtyard where the victory parades were held. Explore the fort and enjoy the beautiful views of Maota Lake at its forefront. The garden is located between the Sukh Niwas on the west and the Jai Mandir on the east and is designed on the lines of the Chahar Bagh. Nahargarh Fort

Nahargarh Fort is another favorite fort which is frequented by the locals and the tourists. The stunning Fort was initially built to be a royal retreat and sits atop the rugged terrain of the Aravalli Hill. With a unique combination of Indian and European styles. A stunning feature of this palace is the 12 identical suites of the Madhavendra Bhawan that were built for the 12 queens. The fort is an interesting complex of courtyards, gardens, and buildings. One can enjoy magnificent views from the terrace of this palace.

Rajasthani culture at Chokhi Dhani

If you are in Jaipur, you should not come back without spending an evening at Chokhi Dhani. Get immersed in the electrifying ambiance of the village resort where you can easily spend a couple of hours enjoying the Rajasthani folk performances, puppet shows, magic shows, acrobatics and lots more. Take camel rides; elephant rides as well as enjoy the mouthwatering Rajasthani cuisines served within the complex. Chokhi Dhani not only introduces you to the real Rajasthani culture but also offers you a welcoming break from the city life!