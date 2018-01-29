Bed bugs are becoming a particularly notorious pest throughout the US. Bed bugs can make their way into your home through luggage, hotels and even public transit. Once bed bugs invade, they multiply and become a problem for you and your family. If you have a bed bug infestation, here are five reasons to hire a professional bed bug killer:

You are Their Food Sourc e: Bed bugs use humans as their primary food source. If you are seeing small spots of blood on your sheets and are noticing bites on your body, it is time to check for bed bugs. Bed bug bites can cause a variety of problems including allergies, infections, and anemia. They are Just Plain Gross : In addition to blood in your sheets, you can expect to find beg bug feces and an unpleasant odor, which bed bugs secrete from their glands. They Are Sneaky : The bed bug’s small size allows it to hide in a variety of places in your home. Simply changing your sheets, or even replacing your mattress is not enough because bed bugs may be hiding in your closet or couches. They Repopulate : Missing even a few bed bugs during extermination will ensure that the pests will return in force. Bed bugs move quickly, can live without food for a while and are quick to repopulate. Bed Bug Chemicals are Dangerous : Most chemicals that kill bed bugs aren’t great for humans or pets. This is why it is best to let a trained professional handle the extermination process while you, your family and your pets, are safely out of harm’s way.

Bed bugs are no joke. If you suspect an infestation, the best way to make your home bed bug free is to call a home pest control expert to eliminate the problem.