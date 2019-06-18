Forbes Places Karatbars on Prominent Blockchain List:

“10 Blockchain Companies To Watch In 2019”



Stuttgart, June 06, 2019 – The Karatbars group whose head is Dr. h.c. Harald Seiz has been included in a new item by US business magazine Forbes to be one of the “10 Blockchain Companies To Watch In 2019″. Joresa Bount’s contribution covers the innovations, core members, and firms that arise, among others. All members are advanced and play an essential useful role in the teams of these innovative blockchain startups, and they typically embrace early blockchain adopters as founders.”



“This list showcases ten companies working to make blockchain more accessible, prominent, and mainstream. (…) Each offers something unique with the potential to disrupt traditional industries as well as gain support from legal entities,” she adds.



Actually, it says that Karatbars is based in Germany, Karatbars International limited liability company is the developer of KaratGold Coin. Their latest discovery, the IMpulse K1 Smartphone, is a new brand smartphone that uses Voice Over Blockchain Protocol (VOPB). At this time KaratGold’s consumers are permitted to carry out trade operations with gold on more than 500,000 acceptance points worldwide. Without regard to all of the recent talk about Bitcoin versus gold, this company does business providing the best of both worlds.



The Karatbars CEO and its Establisher were grateful to be listed in the Forbes list, which presented their achievements and innovations such as the blockchain smartphone Impulse K1 in the vast variety of the blockchain world. Nowadays a lot of people are interested in cryptocurrencies and blockchains and are talking about it worldwide. However, cryptocurrencies can not only be regarded as an investment object but also as a means for causing major changes in workflows and business processes. That is the goal which this company and the other nine companies are working on.



Seiz said Karatbars company had cooperated with the most popular and successful crypto-influencer John Mc Afee who analyzed the market in a critical and prudent manner as no one else did. “Warning: I work with this company. However, KBC coin is linked to gold in a way that downside is limited, while the upside is unlimited. (…) For me, it is simply a way to protect against the crypto markets’ volatility. I only work for companies I believe in,” McAfee posted on his Twitter.

A closer look at Karatbars

Karatbars International GmbH is a blockchain company, founded in 2011 by Dr. h.c. Harald Seiz. The main office is situated in Stuttgart. Dr. h.c. Harald Seiz, who is also the company’s CEO, concerns himself with a variety of products around the real value gold and blockchain solutions. Literally, these are the distribution of small gold bars, cash gold – the substitute of traditional currencies – and two cryptocurrencies, the Karatgold Coin and KaratCoinBank Coin. From October 2019 Karatbars will launch the Voice-Over-Blockchain Protocol Smartphone IMpulse K1-Phone will operate so that it will provide highly secure data transmission via blockchain and end-to-end encryption (E2EE). The company is now the front runner at the market of innovative gold products. It has more than 600,000 affiliates in more than 120 states with the annual turnover reaching 100 million euros.